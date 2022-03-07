Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) to Sell

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repare Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology company. It utilizes genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx(R) platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s product pipeline includes RP-3500, which is in clinical stage. Repare Therapeutics Inc. is based in St-Laurent, Canada. “

RPTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

RPTX stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $603.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 997,961 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

