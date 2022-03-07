Zacks Investment Research Upgrades General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Hold

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $94.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “General Electric is poised to benefit from its portfolio-restructuring plans, expansion in the digital business, product innovation and efforts to deleverage the balance sheet in the quarters ahead. In fourth-quarter 2021, the company's earnings increased year over year. For 2022, the company anticipates organic sales to increase in high-single digits year over year. Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be $2.80-$3.50 per share, suggesting an increase from $1.71 recorded in 2021. Free cash flow is expected to be $5.5-$6.54 billion. However, headwinds related to supply-chain constraints and inflationary pressure are likely to impact the performance in the quarters ahead. Foreign exchange headwinds might be worrying. In the past year, General Electric’s shares have underperformed the industry and look comparatively overvalued.”

Get General Electric alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.31.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $2.53 on Monday, hitting $86.61. 151,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,853,372. General Electric has a one year low of $87.52 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.07. The company has a market capitalization of $95.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth $279,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.