Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives $96.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZNTL. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, insider Alexis Pinto sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $34,708.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $838,412.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,227 shares of company stock valued at $9,521,273 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.81. 309,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,855. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.79. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.35.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

