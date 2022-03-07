ZIMBOCASH Price Tops $0.0175 on Major Exchanges (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $27.77 million and approximately $10,133.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00043091 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,488.74 or 0.06555751 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,122.38 or 1.00420761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00043087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00046871 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

