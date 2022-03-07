Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.42.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $120.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.79.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

