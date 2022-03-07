Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.450-$3.510 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $108.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.13. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $108.43 and a 1-year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $182.92 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.57.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total value of $1,285,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,579 shares of company stock worth $25,642,423. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

