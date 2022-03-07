Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Earns Hold Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZS. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zscaler from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.66.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $225.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of -103.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.94 and its 200 day moving average is $287.32. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $2,145,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,267 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,662. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

