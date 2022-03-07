Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZUO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98. Zuora has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $78,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $200,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,909 shares of company stock worth $2,553,072. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 63.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 735.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 349.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

