$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.08. Penumbra posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.11.

Shares of PEN traded down $10.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.02. The stock had a trading volume of 180,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,188. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $193.62 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.03 and a 200 day moving average of $255.21. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,363.56 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $915,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,844 shares of company stock valued at $8,562,974 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after buying an additional 419,632 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $102,654,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Penumbra by 548.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,457,000 after purchasing an additional 188,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,309,000 after purchasing an additional 136,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at $23,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

