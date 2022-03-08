-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

SailPoint Technologies stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.21. 1,042,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,693. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.98 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36.

In other news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,601 shares of company stock worth $4,614,226. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

