$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diversey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diversey will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diversey.

Get Diversey alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on DSEY. Citigroup started coverage on Diversey in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Diversey by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after buying an additional 281,761 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diversey by 6.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,440,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,797,000 after acquiring an additional 86,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the second quarter worth approximately $9,840,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Diversey in the 2nd quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Diversey in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,031,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diversey stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. Diversey has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

About Diversey (Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diversey (DSEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.