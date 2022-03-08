-$0.15 EPS Expected for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.16). Workiva reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

WK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

NYSE:WK opened at $93.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.47. Workiva has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $173.24.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,435,000 after purchasing an additional 328,993 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,434,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Workiva by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Workiva by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

