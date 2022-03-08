$0.16 EPS Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) will report $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.15. Dynatrace posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $6,642,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,798 shares of company stock worth $7,040,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $284,880,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1,915.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,152,000 after buying an additional 1,863,443 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,289,000 after buying an additional 1,173,297 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,649,000 after buying an additional 1,165,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after buying an additional 851,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DT traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $41.15. 133,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,712. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 153.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

