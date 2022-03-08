$0.27 EPS Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. JD.com reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JD.com.

Several brokerages recently commented on JD. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter worth about $8,565,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter worth about $4,161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 12,161.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 33,686 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 123.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 18,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 463.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 69,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 56,901 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD opened at $60.52 on Thursday. JD.com has a 12 month low of $60.30 and a 12 month high of $94.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

