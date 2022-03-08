$0.27 EPS Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. JD.com reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JD.com.
Several brokerages recently commented on JD. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.93.
Shares of JD opened at $60.52 on Thursday. JD.com has a 12 month low of $60.30 and a 12 month high of $94.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
JD.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JD.com (JD)
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JD.com (JD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.