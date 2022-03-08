-$0.29 EPS Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.30). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

TUFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,993,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,756,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,642 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,681,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 764,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 625,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $3,835,000. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.62. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.08.

About Tufin Software Technologies (Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.