-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diginex’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diginex will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diginex.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Diginex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Diginex by 1,027.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Diginex in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Diginex in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diginex in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Diginex in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 12.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EQOS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. 3,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,626. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88. Diginex has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $14.00.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

