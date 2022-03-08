$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. DoorDash posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year sales of $5.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. DoorDash’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $6,490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,503,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,474 shares of company stock valued at $67,173,491 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 4.0% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH stock traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,776,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,272,495. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.18 and a 200 day moving average of $166.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of -61.16 and a beta of -0.16. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $77.32 and a 12-month high of $257.25.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

