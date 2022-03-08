141,310 Shares in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 141,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,627,000. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.9% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wedmont Private Capital owned approximately 1.82% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000.

Shares of VTC opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.42. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.49 and a twelve month high of $93.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%.

