$17.77 Million in Sales Expected for Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) will post sales of $17.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minim’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.00 million and the lowest is $17.54 million. Minim reported sales of $13.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minim will report full-year sales of $62.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.49 million to $63.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $78.55 million, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $81.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Minim.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MINM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.11. 16,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,595. Minim has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Minim during the third quarter worth $121,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Minim during the third quarter worth $147,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Minim by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Minim during the third quarter worth $38,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

