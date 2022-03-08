1,706 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Allstate by 102.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,743 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 4,216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 259,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,068,000 after purchasing an additional 253,724 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allstate by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,239,000 after purchasing an additional 230,335 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Allstate by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 872,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,035,000 after purchasing an additional 200,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,401,000 after purchasing an additional 163,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.79.

Allstate stock opened at $125.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.40 and a 200-day moving average of $122.74.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

