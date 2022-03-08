$177.24 Million in Sales Expected for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) to post $177.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $175.00 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $159.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $707.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $699.10 million to $714.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $776.41 million, with estimates ranging from $749.10 million to $790.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AX shares. B. Riley upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

NYSE:AX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 25,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $62.44.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.