180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Update

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the January 31st total of 33,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of 180 Degree Capital stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23. 180 Degree Capital has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $8.64.
In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 8,893 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $64,829.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 34,996 shares of company stock worth $251,939. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
180 Degree Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
