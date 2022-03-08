180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Update

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the January 31st total of 33,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of 180 Degree Capital stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23. 180 Degree Capital has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $8.64.

In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 8,893 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $64,829.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 34,996 shares of company stock worth $251,939. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 180 Degree Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in 180 Degree Capital by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in 180 Degree Capital by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. 19.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

