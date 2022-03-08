$191.23 Million in Sales Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) will post $191.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.88 million and the lowest is $184.70 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $169.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $777.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.87 million to $806.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $813.79 million, with estimates ranging from $746.40 million to $902.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover STORE Capital.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.11.

STOR traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 387,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,730. STORE Capital has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 154.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the third quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in STORE Capital by 49.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.