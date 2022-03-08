$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.07 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year sales of $8.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of CMG stock traded down $10.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,313.60. The company had a trading volume of 392,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,954. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,509.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,700.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,277.41 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Chipotle Mexican Grill (Get Rating)
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
