$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) will post $2.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.18 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year sales of $10.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $10.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $11.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Molson Coors Beverage.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,003,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,439,000 after acquiring an additional 719,698 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 877,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,680,000 after acquiring an additional 160,173 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP stock opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

About Molson Coors Beverage (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.