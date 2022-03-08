$2.55 Billion in Sales Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) to announce $2.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.43 billion. CF Industries posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year sales of $9.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $10.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

NYSE CF traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.28. 8,427,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,669. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $100.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $5,291,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $618,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,399,693 shares of company stock valued at $112,041,336 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 38.1% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 12,920 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

