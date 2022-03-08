$2.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.77 and the highest is $2.99. Primerica posted earnings of $2.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $13.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.25 to $15.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.13.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Primerica by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 39,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $911,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,817,000 after buying an additional 29,802 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 282.3% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.42. 198,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,882. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.77. Primerica has a 1-year low of $121.22 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Primerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

