$22.14 Million in Sales Expected for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) to report $22.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.70 million and the highest is $22.57 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $21.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $88.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.50 million to $89.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $93.20 million, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $95.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

In related news, Director Denise V. Gonick acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $37,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 364,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHMG stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

