23,076 Shares in SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) Acquired by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

SSU traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.86. 3,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,733. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26. SIGNA Sports United N.V. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

