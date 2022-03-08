2,649 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $65,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,324 shares of company stock valued at $44,349,998 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $101.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.12 and a fifty-two week high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

