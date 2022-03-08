298 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 298 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 390,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,044.54, for a total transaction of $408,038,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $1,143,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,514,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,538,672 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $805.00. 326,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,723,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $946.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $928.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $808.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

