2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Position Cut by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,325,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 143,706 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 4.41% of 2U worth $66,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85,688 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,197,000 after purchasing an additional 85,688 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in 2U by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,627,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after purchasing an additional 288,424 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 356,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 2U by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,511,000 after purchasing an additional 186,437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TWOU traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,744. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $771.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.06. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 1.18.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek acquired 26,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis acquired 33,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $304,686.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

