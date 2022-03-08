$3.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.98 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $13.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.86 billion to $14.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.21. 6,447,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,690,850. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.