$3.07 EPS Expected for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.22 and the lowest is $2.95. Norfolk Southern posted earnings per share of $2.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $13.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.17 to $13.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.87 to $15.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

NSC stock opened at $278.31 on Friday. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.15 and a 200 day moving average of $271.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 467.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.6% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 60,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,434,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

