$3.56 Billion in Sales Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) will announce $3.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.57 billion and the lowest is $3.54 billion. IQVIA reported sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year sales of $14.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.83 billion to $15.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.96 billion to $16.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Shares of IQV opened at $216.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $184.30 and a twelve month high of $285.61.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,119,000 after buying an additional 98,262 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,042,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

