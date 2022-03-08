$3.59 EPS Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) to announce $3.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $2.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $14.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.93 to $15.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $15.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.14 to $17.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

VRTX stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.70. The company had a trading volume of 54,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,885. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $254.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,125 shares of company stock worth $2,940,964 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.