$30.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) will post $30.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.69 billion to $31.89 billion. Comcast reported sales of $27.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $122.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.52 billion to $124.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $124.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.07 billion to $131.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,198,542 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $350,040,000 after acquiring an additional 291,609 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,886.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 47,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 45,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 120.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,923 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 28,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comcast has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $209.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

