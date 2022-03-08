3,700,000 Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Bought by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,158,000. Bausch Health Companies accounts for about 2.8% of Clear Street LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clear Street LLC owned 1.03% of Bausch Health Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,297 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 7,536,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,899,000 after purchasing an additional 741,378 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.6% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,956,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,325,000 after purchasing an additional 505,000 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,927,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $55,700,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 152,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,722. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

