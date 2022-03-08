$389.09 Million in Sales Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) will report sales of $389.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $390.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $388.10 million. Okta posted sales of $251.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $155.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.39. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $152.51 and a fifty-two week high of $287.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Okta by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

