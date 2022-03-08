$4.44 Million in Sales Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 million. Sage Therapeutics posted sales of $1.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $28.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $129.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $134.34 million, with estimates ranging from $8.32 million to $289.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,258.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.47) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.67. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.74.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

