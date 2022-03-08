$4.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.90 billion. Mastercard reported sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year sales of $22.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.02 billion to $23.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.45 billion to $27.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.50.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.86 on Friday, hitting $315.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,079. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.34. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $308.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

