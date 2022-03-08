41,900 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,539,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 29.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company Inc had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.84%. Analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

