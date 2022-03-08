$43.88 Million in Sales Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) will post sales of $43.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.90 million to $49.33 million. DHT reported sales of $71.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $274.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.70 million to $315.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $334.50 million, with estimates ranging from $316.30 million to $363.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. DHT’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DHT by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 643,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 169,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DHT by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 145,148 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in DHT by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 221,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth $586,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.12. 2,947,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,895. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.38 and a beta of -0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

