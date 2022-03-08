$472.90 Million in Sales Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) will post sales of $472.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $481.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $464.44 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted sales of $390.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.86.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,942,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,341,000 after buying an additional 269,168 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,996,000 after purchasing an additional 386,505 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,111,000 after purchasing an additional 108,585 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 147,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,232,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,109,000 after purchasing an additional 135,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BFAM stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.43. 275,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,743. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 111.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.