48,669 Shares in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,318,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Amplify Online Retail ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 782.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth $112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBUY opened at $59.22 on Tuesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $136.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.73.

