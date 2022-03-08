$492.76 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) to announce $492.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $488.65 million and the highest is $495.60 million. Allegiant Travel posted sales of $279.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.05. 316,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $132.03 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.82.

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $116,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,401 shares of company stock worth $3,693,213 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,461,000 after purchasing an additional 198,847 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,375,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,993,000 after purchasing an additional 159,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 660.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 113,750 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

