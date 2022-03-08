50,500 Shares in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Purchased by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SVF Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SVFA. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SVF Investment by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 774,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 169,105 shares during the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC grew its position in SVF Investment by 72.9% in the third quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 36,506 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of SVF Investment by 1,142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,921,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,923 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,078,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SVF Investment stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. 97,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,895. SVF Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

