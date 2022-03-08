$510.64 Million in Sales Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $510.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $509.90 million and the highest is $512.50 million. NICE posted sales of $456.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.13.

Shares of NICE opened at $218.47 on Tuesday. NICE has a one year low of $211.00 and a one year high of $319.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 75.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,312,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in NICE by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

