$54.71 Million in Sales Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $54.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.49 million to $54.92 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $50.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year sales of $221.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.75 million to $226.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $234.75 million, with estimates ranging from $220.63 million to $247.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,394,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,359,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in RPT Realty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 216,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 475,619 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in RPT Realty by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 83,317 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in RPT Realty by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RPT traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 490,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,013. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

