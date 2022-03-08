$557.86 Million in Sales Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) will post $557.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $489.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $647.00 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $359.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

CPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

CPE stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.98. 5,128,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,508. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $66.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 727,930 shares of company stock worth $43,199,082 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after buying an additional 325,017 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $704,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,189,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,599,000 after acquiring an additional 153,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

